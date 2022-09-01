Calgarians gather at Heritage Park to celebrate inaugural Alberta Day

Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at Heritage Park on Thursday to learn about the historical significance of their home province and celebrate Alberta’s 117th birthday.

Alberta Day is a new annual tradition that will be celebrated on Sept. 1 to honour the exact day in 1905 when the province was sworn into confederation.

Dominic Terry, strategic communications manager with Heritage Park, says it's an important day not just to celebrate the province's roots, but to revisit Western Canadian history as a whole.

"It’s a history of a number of different places around Alberta, but not just the towns and the people that made them up, but also the Indigenous people that came before us here that were in Alberta, thousands of years before," said Terry.

"We look back on the fur trading history of the west, and Rupert's Land as it was known back in the day, as a very important part of Canadian history, not just Western Canadian history, and it definitely made Alberta what it is today."

Visitors to the park were able to get a glimpse into the past and learn about historical buildings like the Wainwright Hotel, the Famous Five House and the Prince House, home to Peter Prince who was once Calgary's biggest entrepreneur.

The Dingman No. 1 Oil Well celebrates Calgary and Alberta's first steps in the oil and gas industry, making for a fun introduction to the province’s energy sector.

"You have to know oil and gas because you live in Alberta," said Jenny Zeng, who took her son to the park for the first time on Thursday.

"I believe it's so important to learn from our past so we have a more meaningful life. It's important to educate all of us to have more valuable memories."

The day was especially meaningful for seven-year-old Hunter DePatie who got his first glimpse at some of the province’s first automobiles. He said Alberta means many things to him.

"It means life to me. It means bravery too and love."

Others like Omar Masri were visiting for the day from Vancouver and thought it would be a good opportunity to learn about a different province.

"I think it’s important to know about the history of where you are and how it became what it is right now," said Masri. "It grounds you a bit more and you can appreciate what we have and what we had in the past."

Several Alberta Day events are taking place in Calgary on Sept. 2 and 3 with live musical and dance performances at Prince’s Island Park.

The festivities include a concert from Alberta country music star, Brett Kissel, food trucks, beer gardens and Saturday night fireworks. The Prince's Island events are free to the public.