Dozens gathered along Macleod Trail in Calgary on Sunday to participate in an anti-abortion campaign called the National Life Chain.

For one hour, people lined the street from Heritage to Southland Drive, praying silently while holding signs showing their support of the rights of the unborn.

Those who took part in the event say it’s important to value the dignity of life.

“We are in this peaceful effort and prayer, holding these banners, we are trying to tell everyone that each and every life is valuable. Each and every life is a dignity that comes from God,” said Jonathan Esperida, one of the participants.

He says that unborn children have rights and they cannot oppose what is happening to them.

The National Life Chain took place in over 200 locations across Canada on Sunday. Next week, a similar event will be held in the U.S.