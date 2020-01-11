CALGARY -- Dozens attended a vigil in northwest Calgary Saturday afternoon to honour those who died when a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down by Iran.

All 176 people on board were killed, including 57 Canadians.

Members of Calgary’s Iranian community mourned all the lives lost.

The prayer service was held at the Triwood Community Association and included a tribute to all those who died.

The tragedy, while felt across the world, hit the province and city especially hard with two Calgarians and 13 Edmontonians among the 57 Canadians killed.

“We are (all) members and organs of one body, the body of humanity, so naturally if any members of this body are affected by an affliction, the rest of the body gets to experience the pain, the suffering,” said vigil attendee Navid Nafisi-Yazdi.

Calgary’s Iranian community is hosting a memorial on Sunday at the University of Calgary to send their condolences to the affected families and the University of Calgary's community.

Supervisors and friends of the victims are expected to attend to celebrate the lives the victims lived and to honour their memories.

The memorial takes place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Room ST 148 in the Science Theatre of the University of Calgary’s Main Campus.