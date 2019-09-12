Beakerhead is still a few days away but fans can already take a look at one of its massive installations.

The Long View Polar Bear display, the first of the 2019 beacons, is located in Enoch Park. The 35 foot tall creation was built out of car hoods to show the connection between carbon footprint and habitat loss.

It was created by DKLA Design from Sante Fe, New Mexico by Don Kennel and Lisa Alder and acts as an ambassador representing the impact of global warning.

"Beakerhead has been a great community partner over the past six years and this is our third annual installation in Enoch Park, bringing a sense of playful discovery into the community for residents and passerby’s to enjoy,” said Joanna Pesta, Manager, Programming and Events for the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation.

The Long View Polar Bear will be relocated to Prince’s Island Park after September 15.

Beakerhead 2019 runs from September 18 – 22.

