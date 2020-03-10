CALGARY -- The sport of futsal has been around for years. It started in Uruguay in the 1930s and has been popular in South America ever since.

Here in Canada, futsal — a modified form of indoor soccer — is growing in popularity.

"It's a Portuguese word which has two components," said Brian Wong, founder of Futsal Calgary.

"Foot, which means football and sal, which means they play in a hall. So it’s indoor soccer."

But futsal is different from indoor soccer in several ways.

It’s played in a gym, there’s five players on the court and they play with a smaller, heavier ball.

Mataya Blakney plays for the SAIT women’s alumni team, which won the league final on Monday night.

"It’s so much fun. I actually almost like it better than outdoor. It’s hard too, and it’s a lot of work. You’re always moving. It’s a heavier ball so you do kind of have to work on a different side of your game.”

Dylan Tooby plays for Inter and lost the men’s final 4-3 to Progressive FC.

The winning goal was scored at the buzzer. Tooby believes futsal is here to stay and feels it will continue to grow in Calgary.

"I think it’s absolutely going to grow," he said. "To be realistic, we play more indoor soccer than we do outdoor because of the weather in Canada. And futsal is much better for the development of young players. It’s grown a lot in the last 10 years. I know the Canadian national organization is doing a lot to push futsal in this country, so yes, I see it growing a lot in the next few years."

Another plus with futsal is the fact it’s convenient.

John Talerico is a soccer coach at SAIT. He says futsal is perfect during the shorter season in Canada.

“Most of the gyms are available," he said. "Really, it’s meant for a gym and it’s meant for colder climates. Most colder climate countries play this game.”

With the victory on Monday, Inter will advance to the national championship in Kingston, Ont. from April 2 to 5.

Unfortunately, the sport isn’t big enough just yet to hold a national championship for the women. Hopefully that will change in the future.