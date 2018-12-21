Christmas is just a few days away and Calgary malls are expected to be packed with holiday shoppers on one busiest shopping days of the season.

The Friday before Christmas is the busiest shopping day of the year for many Canadian retailers and some could see record-setting sales on Friday.

Credit and debit processing firm, Moneris, says 2:00 p.m. EST is the peak period for shoppers in Canada.

Grocery stores will also be busy as people pick up the fixings for holiday dinners. Moneris says transactions for groceries last year on this day were up 106 per cent over the year before.

Alberta’s struggling economy has some shoppers setting a spending limit but others said they will spend about the same as they did last year.

“Same as last year, balance, because I do have a family in the Philippines, we didn’t spend that much,” said one man.

“I think it’s pretty much the same. The line of work I do, the economy hasn’t really affected it too much,” said another shopper. “I did do it last minute, but I’m finished now.”

Many malls have extended their hours over the next few days. (Click on the mall to see holiday hours)

Moneris says Newfoundland had the largest number of last-minute shoppers last year, followed by B.C. and New Brunswick.