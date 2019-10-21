CALGARY –Election day has arrived and pollsters continue to predict a photo finish between the Conservatives and the Liberals.

Millions of Canadians will head to the polls Monday to cast their ballot in the 43rd general election. The polls opened in Calgary at 7:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. All employers are required to give eligible voters at least a three hour window to vote should it interfere with work schedules.

If voters aren’t sure where to cast their ballot, they can check their voting card to find their designated polling station or type in their postal code on the Elections Canada website.

Voters must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18-years-old and have valid ID. Additional voting information is available at Federal Election 2019: Calgary

A total of 10 seats are up for grabs in Calgary but many experts are projecting a clean sweep for the Conservatives, with the potential exception being the inner city riding of Calgary-Centre.

Liberal MP Kent Hehr currently holds that seat in the traditionally conservative riding. In 2015, Hehr became the first federal Liberal to win the constituency in 50 years.

Hehr has been very visible in the riding throughout his campaign, greeting people on CTrain platforms, serving coffee and knocking on doors. He claims to have visited 130,000 homes since 2016.

"The past four years has been an honour getting to share my life with each and every one of you," Hehr said in a video shared on Twitter. "After the conservatives took Calgary for granted for over a decade, I hustled hard for this city bringing in the money it deserves, doubling the infrastructure money in half the time for the LRT Green Line, flood mitigation and affordable housing."

Conservative Greg McLean, an investment portfolio manager, appears to be Hehr's top challenger. McLean is running a campaign based on restoring jobs and lowering the cost of living.

"Calgarians know that Bill C-69, the no more pipelines bill, will chase more investors out of Canada and have a devastating impact on our economy," McLean said in a campaign video. "Bill C-48, the 'no Alberta tanker bill', is a direct assault on Alberta’s oil industry. A Conservative government will repeal those bills and insist on building not just one pipeline but whatever it takes to get our products to market."

Green Party candidate Thana Boonlert, the NDP’s Jessica Buresi, and Chevy Johnston of the People’s Party of Canadians are among the candidates vying to represent Calgary Centre.

Meanwhile, a strong anti-Trudeau message continues in Alberta. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau visited Calgary on Saturday in a final attempt to ramp up support in the west, although his visit did not focus on the riding of Calgary-Centre.

Instead, Trudeau campaigned in Calgary-Skyview where Liberal candidate Nirmala Naidoo is running. About 1,500 supporters attended the 11 p.m. speech which lasted for about 10 minutes at Magnolia Hall in northeast Calgary.

A group of protesters gathered outside the rally and accused Trudeau of treason, turning his back on Alberta’s oil and gas industry and ignoring Calgary throughout his campaign.

The majority of the leaders spent very little time in Alberta. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Green leader Elizabeth May spent one day each campaigning in Calgary and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh did not campaign in Alberta.