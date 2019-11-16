CALGARY – An annual event to support Calgary families in need for the holiday season is charging ahead Saturday.

For the past 26 years, Calgary Co-op and Calgary Transit have been working together to gather donations for the Calgary Food Bank.

This year, they are joined by local radio station XL103 FM in their effort to fill up 20 transit buses, parked at Co-op locations throughout the city, with as much food as they possibly can.

Organizers of the event say it's the result of a massive outpouring of volunteer work.

"Dozens of Calgary Transit employees volunteer their time to support the Calgary Food Bank and give back to our community. It's impressive to see how this event has grown from raising $3,000 to $10,000 worth of food and cash donations in the early years to over $218,000 in 2018," said Doug Morgan, Calgary Transit director, in a release.

The Stuff-a-Bus event helps to supply the emergency food needs of hundreds of Calgary families.

It has started #CTRiders. The 27th annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign is underway. Drop in to any Calgary Co-Op location until 4 today and help make a difference with either cash or food donations for the Food Bank pic.twitter.com/yThf9Vc8tV — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) November 16, 2019

For more information on the event, including a list of much-needed items, you can consult the Calgary Food Bank's website.