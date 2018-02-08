The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang start on Friday and Cadillac Fairview, the management group that oversees Chinook Centre, says that everyone can come and enjoy the competition at their new CF Brighter lounge.

The CF Brighter lounge, created in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee, is a special seating area set up in the shopping centre where people can take a break from their shopping, experience the events and cheer on Team Canada.

Paige O’Neill, general manager of CF Chinook Centre, says it is just one of many similar lounges that have been set up all across the country.

“We’ll have some hosts, we are actually partnering with different people throughout the timeframe. We’ll have lots of interactions. It’s more of a lounge idea, so you’ll be able to pop in and just view some of the Olympics while you’re doing your shopping,” O’Neill said.

“All of the Olympic coverage will be on these TVs and we’ll probably also have it on what we call the ‘Ring of Fire’, the digital screen above me.”

One of those partnerships is with Erica Wiebe, a Calgarian and freestyle wrestling gold medallist from Rio.

Wiebe says the lounge helps her remember one of her best memories from that time.

“My favourite memory of Rio was being in the athlete’s lounge in the Olympic Village and having all of Team Canada there watching our fellow Canadians. So to have the CF viewing lounge here and to have all Canadians from all walks of life supporting those people wearing the maple leaf, it’s a symbol of optimism and perseverance and what is possible.”

She says that Cadillac Fairview is working to support a number of Team Canada’s athletes to achieve their goals in PyeongChang.

“Each of their stories are so unique and the barriers that they’ve overcome are so unique but what brings them together is that, despite it all, they were relentless and pursuing their goals and they did it with a belief that it is possible.”

O’Neill says that CF is also using the CF Brighter lounge to empower youth through sport and the Olympics are the best event to emphasize that.

“Cadillac Fairview’s philanthropic focus is empowering youth and, by partnering with the iconic brand of the COC, it’s the perfect partnership for us, empowering youth through sports.”

She adds that even if you aren’t able to spend some time at the CF Brighter lounge, you can still support athletes, present and future.

“One of the great things that Cadillac Fairview is doing is if you hashtag cfbrighter, each time you do [during the Olympics], CF will donate one dollar to the Calgary Olympic Foundation and to the WE Foundation up to $250,000.”

Wiebe says she is proud of being a part of Cadillac Fairview’s initiative and will be cheering on all of the athletes in PyeongChang over the next 18 days.

“Each of the athletes competing in PyeongChang have been through the wringer to get to the start line and it’s amazing to see Canadians rally behind them.”

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)