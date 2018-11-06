Calgarians will have their say on whether or not they want the city to host another Olympic games and people started casting their ballots on the plebiscite at advance polling stations on Tuesday.

Advance voting will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. over the next two days at 14 polling stations around the city as well as at two stations at MRU and U of C.

The question on the ballot is:

Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?



__ I am for Calgary hosting

__ I am against Calgary hosting

Voters do not need to register but they will need to present valid identification and sign a statement at the voting station that confirms they meet the requirements to vote.

To vote, people must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and resident of the City of Calgary.

Both yes and no supporters were out working to get their message out on Tuesday.

Staff at WinSport and the Canadian Sport Institute Calgary teamed up to encourage Calgarians to vote yes and the group headed over to the polling station in Bowness to cast their ballots.

No Calgary Olympics held a rally outside the Scandinavian Centre in the northwest to ask people to vote no on the plebiscite.

A million ballots have been printed to ensure there are enough to go around and Elections Calgary will use vote tabulators to electronically tally the ballots.

Vote Day for the plebiscite is on November 13 and the unofficial results will be posted on the Elections Calgary website after the polls close.

The official results will be available on Friday, November 16 at the Municipal Building posting site, Elections Calgary Office and on its website.

“The unofficial results are called on vote night, will be available after all of the voting has occurred. The votes will be tabulated and as the returning officer I can only release the total,” said Laura Kennedy, Returning Officer, Elections Calgary.

