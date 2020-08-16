CALGARY -- With temperatures set to soar this week, Calgarians were once again looking hard for ways to beat the heat Sunday.

River pathways were full, families were on bikes and many others were out enjoying the sunshine, all while trying to keep their distance from one another.

Including Flames fans. A matinee screening of the team’s game four opening round series against the Dallas Stars was shown on the big screen at Stampede Park.

Fans were encouraged to watch from their vehicles, and listen on the radio to ensure physical distancing measures.

“I actually have to take my jersey off because its so hot, so I’m cheering in spirit, not wardrobe,” said Flames fan Kristina Powell on a day when the hometown heroes gave up the lead with 11.9 seconds to go, then lost it in overtime to the Stars, 5-4.

“It definitely feels weird,” said Alison Jardine.

“Feels weird to be watching when you need air conditioning.”

Preparation necessary

The forecast of sky high temperatures over the next three days brought warnings from paramedics, who urged anyone going outside to be prepared.

“Ideally hydration with water begins the day before or at least a number of hours before,” said EMS spokesperson Adam Loria.

Alberta Health Services recommends sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30 on hot days, and to re-apply throughout the day.

“When we do have these spikes of extreme heat or even humidity as we experienced a couple weeks ago, we do see a little blip in increase in call volume, in relation to weather related emergencies,” said Loria.

Paramedics believe wearing a hat can also help - protect your head from any form of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

“Heatstroke can be fatal if not treated properly and appropriately,” said Loria.

As for the a drive-in hockey game, which was hosted by the Alberta Cancer Foundation, there could be more opportunities if the Flames make a deep playoff run, to enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s definitely a fun event to come to,” said fan Rachel Anthony.

“We were talking about it before, and we had never been to a drive-in movie, let alone a drive-in hockey game, on a hot day in the summer.”