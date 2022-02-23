Calgarians mark another Pink Shirt Day amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
Residents throughout Calgary wore pink clothing on Wednesday in honour of Pink Shirt Day, an annual event dedicated to spreading kindness and discouraging bullying.
The movement began in Nova Scotia in 2007, when two high school students wore pink to show their support of a classmate who had been bullied the previous day for wearing a pink shirt. Now it's celebrated every year on Feb. 23.
Tad Milmine is the founder an initiative with a similar focus to Pink Shirt Day, called Bullying Ends Here.
On Wednesday, he and Randy Chevrier from the Calgary Stampeders co-hosted an online event ahead of the Calgary's Hitmen's annual Telus Be Brave #EndBullying game.
The pair shared words of encouragement for children who may have encountered bullying, and say progress needs to continue beyond a one-day event.
"At the end of the day, what is most important is getting the conversation going and trying our best to keep it going for the rest of the year," said Milmine.
Milmine, a Calgary police officer, said he faced bullying and discrimination in his youth over his sexual identity as a gay man.
"We can't change what's happened in the past but we can draw that line in the sand, right now, and make sure that moving forward we are going to work as individuals, which is, in turn, as a group, to end and hopefully eradicate bullying," he said Wednesday.
The Hitmen will be wearing pink jerseys as they take on the Prince Albert Raiders at 6 p.m.
