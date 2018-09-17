The city has launched an online course to teach Calgarians how to prepare their homes and families in the event of an emergency or disaster.

The Ready Calgary eLearning course is free and takes between 40 and 60 minutes to complete.

The goal of the program is to teach people how to prepare for an emergency and includes material on how to identify risks, make an emergency action plan, build a 72-hour kit and protect property.

“Now we’re asking the public to pick up their part and prepare themselves,” said Tom Sampson, Chief of Calgary Emergency Management Agency. “It’s an opportunity for us to actually take some training into our own hands.”

Officials say the curriculum will help people and communities to stay informed and to be more resilient.

“The interesting thing about this program is it's actually like a life insurance policy but it’s a life insurance policy where you’re the beneficiary, you the public,” said Sampson. “This is about strengthening Calgarians so that they can take care of themselves and potentially their neighbours in the event of a crisis and the end result is that allows our emergency services to focus on those who are most in need.”

People who complete the course will receive a certificate to show they have been involved in the program.

