Officials with Environment Canada briefly called a thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary, but residents from every corner of the city already experienced the thunder and lightning from a storm earlier on Friday afternoon.

The bulletin was issued at about 3:00 p.m. and told that residents in the area will need to be sure to look out for developing storms and take necessary precautions where necessary.

While the warning was lifted about half an hour later, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the City of Calgary and many surrounding areas and the agency says that dangerous thunderstorms could develop at any time.

The storms have the potential to produce very strong winds, large hail and torrential rain.

Those conditions are expected to continue in parts of northern, central and southern Alberta throughout the day on Friday.

The agency also says the storm activity has the potential to cause flash flooding and water pooling on many major roads.

