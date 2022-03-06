Calgarians rally across the city for Ukraine

Several events across Calgary are being held in support of Ukraine and the invasion from Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The Grey Eagle Casino is hosting the YYC Food Trucks drive-thru, with vendors cooking Ukrainian specials.

The public is invited to grab some food between noon to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds are being donated to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.

A rally at Calgary City Hall, organized by local members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), will feature a number of speakers, including Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary Shepard MP Tom Kmiec and Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner, among many others.

Along with the speeches, there will be a short music program as well as a video performance.

Macleod Trail will be blocked for the event, which begins at 4 p.m. There will be a stage set up by the flag pole where the Ukrainian flag will fly.

Organizers say it's time to stand up for Ukraine.

"The free world must unite to Ukraine's defence and stop the genocide that Putin has planned," read a statement.

"It is critical in this time of existential threat for Ukraine that we all speak out publicly against Putin's atrocities and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

On Sunday evening, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) have organized a plane in Edmonton to airlift medical supplies and emergency response supplies to Ukraine.

The plane will be loaded this evening and Premier Jason Kenney is expected to be in attendance to thank volunteers.