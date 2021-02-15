CALGARY -- The sky above Calgary city hall filled with pink balloons Monday, in a show of support for people of Myanmar.

More than 150 people gathered at city hall Monday to protest against the coup that Myanmar military leaders staged several weeks ago.

The protesters are calling on western governments to take a stand against the Myanmar military coup and to support democracy in that country.

The majority of people in attendance Monday said they have family in Myanmar whom they are unable to contact, after the military cut off phone and Internet service in the country.

Hsa Htu Wah Cho is a refugee from Myanmar, and the chair of Calgary’s Karen community, a minority group in Myanmar.

In a Feb.1 interview with CTV News, Cho said he wasn’t surprised by the recent events but was concerned as he still has family there.

“It's a big worry and concern for the villagers. When they gain the power, it is the opportunity for them to send in more troops to attack us, to kick us out of our place,” Cho said.

As part of the demonstration, protesters released dozens of pink balloons into the sky as a show of support for peace in the country.

With files from Simon Jones, CTV News