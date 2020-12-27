CALGARY -- Another rally was held in Calgary on Sunday in support of farmers in India.

A vehicle convoy made its way around the city and through the downtown core during the afternoon.

Organizers planned for a peaceful protest.

The rally was in solidarity for farmers who are protesting new agricultural laws in India.

Protesters are demanding the reversal of reforms that they say will drive down crop prices and devastate farmers' earnings.

The laws were passed by India’s parliament in September.

A similar protest was held in the city on Dec. 6.