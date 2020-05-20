CALGARY -- New recommendations from Health Canada to wear non-medical masks when physical distancing is not possible are being welcomed by local physicians.

Calgary Dr. Joe Vipond is a physician at Rocky View General Hospital and has been strongly advocating for the use of non-medical masks since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve gone from not recommending masks to it being OK to wearing masks and now saying we should — the next is to say we have to,” he said.

“If we want to get the amount of people wearing these masks where we can start to bend the curve, I think a mandatory requirement would be the only way of doing that.”

Vipond adds that he’s hoping for some more regional recommendations following the announcement from Ottawa.

Meanwhile, other Calgary volunteer groups like Mask Makers YYC are wondering if their demand for the free masks they create will increase in the coming weeks.

“So far we’ve distributed close to 16,000 masks,” said group representative Fuyo Watabe.

Several volunteers from Mask Makers YYC have now aided in raising more than $7,500 to cover the costs of fabrics and other material, but Watanabe says there’s some concern they will run out of funds if people’s habits change.

“We’ve been waiting for some direction so the more people that need masks, probably the longer we will continue our operations,” Watanabe added.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn’t say if his government had plans to make mask use mandatory, but provinces and cities may make those decisions if the number of COVID-19 cases increases drastically.

Masks alone however will not protect Albertans from the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says physical distancing is the best way to limit infections and proper mask use is essential.

“Evidence indicates that mask wearing can provide some additional benefit, but there are also some risks if you don’t wear it properly,” she said.

That’s prompted Hinshaw to create a YouTube video on mask use and overall cleanliness which has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

She adds that more information on masks from the province will be released in the coming days.

“Please consider mask usage in any public situation to limit the risk to those around you,” Hinshaw said.

“We are entering a new world together and we will succeed by supporting each other through the challenges that relaunch presents.”