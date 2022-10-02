Calgarians to rally, march for Sisters in Spirit on Tuesday

Hundred of Calgarians march down Stephen Avenue for a previous year's Sisters in Spirit Vigil. The 19th annual vigil in Calgary will be held Tuesday. Hundred of Calgarians march down Stephen Avenue for a previous year's Sisters in Spirit Vigil. The 19th annual vigil in Calgary will be held Tuesday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina