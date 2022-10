Calgarians to rally, march for Sisters in Spirit on Tuesday

In honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada, the Sisters in Spirit Vigil will take to Stephen Avenue and Olympic Plaza on Tuesday.

It will be the 19th such vigil held in Calgary, bringing together Awo Taan Healing Lodge elders, board and staff; families of murdered and missing women, girls and two-spirit people; police services; advocates; community leaders; and anyone else who would like to take part.

Attendees will gather at 3rd Street and 8th Avenue S.W. at 10 a.m. Tuesday and, following opening prayer, drumming and singing, will march the avenue to Olympic Plaza.

There, families of murdered and missing women, girls and two-spirit people will speak, as will others, and there will be further drumming and singing.

The March is expected to be underway by 10:30 a.m., and the group is expected to arrive at Olympic Plaza by 11 a.m.

Tuesday's vigil is one of more than 300 expected to take place across Canada and internationally, as part of Sisters in Spirit Day.

The events' aim, according to a release issued on Sunday, is to "bring awareness for increased safety, justice, recognition of our human rights and to support the public call for the announced national inquiry."

"Our goal and wish is to initiate open dialogue with our governments, to take action and reduce the alarming rates of violence of against Indigenous women," the release said.

"According to the public record, there are nearly 4,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada. We are over-represented and at a greater risk than the national average of homicide and violence."