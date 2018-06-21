Celebrations and ceremonies were held across the country on Thursday to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day and in Calgary dozens of people took part in the 9th annual Walk for Reconciliation.

The walk is a symbol of strength for residential school survivors in Canada and inclusivity for all citizens.

“We’re walking for all the residential school children that went to residential school and some of them never came home. So it’s in recognition of that but our theme this year is ‘Unity going Forward’, which is inclusive of everybody. We're all treaty partners, both indigenous and non-indigenous, and it's really important that we walk together shoulder to shoulder into the future," said Charlotte Yellowhorn McLeod, coordinator, Walk for Reconciliation.

About 150 people were led by drummers as they walked along Riverfront Avenue from the Harry Hays Building to Fort Calgary.

“I’m so grateful that so many people have come out for this walk. I know it’s early in the morning and it’s really amazing to see people of all nations come and support us,” said Yellowhorn McLeod.

The event coincides with Calgary’s Aboriginal Awareness Week and a number of other events have been planned.

For more information on National Indigenous Peoples Day, click HERE.