Calgarians warned to 'take precautions' in upcoming hot weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and several other Alberta communities this week.

The agency says daytime highs in excess of 30 degrees will be expected for at least the next four days, with cooler weather forecasted for Friday at the earliest.

ECCC says everyone living and visiting the regions under the warning need to take a number of precautions and monitor the health of their family and friends, especially those who could be susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

"Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day," ECCC wrote in the online bulletin. "Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible."

It also said people need to drink lots of water to stay hydrated and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles for any period of time.

According to the five-day forecast, daytime temperatures in Calgary are expected to hover around 30 degrees through Thursday.

The UV index on both Monday and Tuesday is expected to be 7 or high.

Overnight temperatures aren't expected to be any cooler than 14 degrees, ECCC said.

There could be relief on Friday as the agency is forecasting a high of 17 degrees and possible rain, which could last throughout the weekend.

ECCC says heat warnings are issued whenever high temperatures could pose a serious risk of heat illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.