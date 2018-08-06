Calgary is officially under a heat warning and it’s expected to stay in effect for most of the week and that has almost everyone in the city trying to find ways to beat the heat.

The most popular method of cooling off is drifting down the Bow River while kayakers and canoeists ride the rapids at Harvie Passage.

The Calgary Fire Department is reminding Calgarians that CSA approved life jackets are required on all waterways within the city of Calgary.

“Check to make sure it’s not going to slide over your head and make sure it fits properly,” says Acting Battalion Chief Brice Gelhorn. “Check the waterways that you’re going to go onto make sure your skill level is associated with that particular waterway.”

Gelhorn says remember not to drink and boat and don’t tie your rafts together because it can be very dangerous near bridge abutments.

Kurtis Kristianson uses Harvie Passage regularly who says it’s great to have good access to water right in the city limits.

“We just come out and play a little bit at a time get comfortable with it until we want to move on but the big thing about the river here is it’s really accessible. We can just park walk out here drop the boats in.”

Kristisanson says he’s been at Harvie Passage many times and he’s never found it overcrowded or too busy and if kayakers are coming down the rapids people in the water just move out of the way.

If you’re not in or on the water it’s good to keep hydrated and use sunscreen.

“We drink a lot and use sunscreen. We don’t stay the whole day in the sun,” says Ute Deppeermann.

Ice cream shops and patios will also be busy for the next week as daytime highs are expected to reach into the mid-30s.