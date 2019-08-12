Calgary’s entry in the Babe Ruth World Series went out with a victory.

The Calgary Longhorns, competing in the 13-year-old division, defeated the host city Westfield Monday night, winning 5-1.

It was their only victory, after dropping their first three games in the tournament.

Herman Figueroa gave up only five hits Monday night and struck out seven in the victory.

Calgary didn't qualify for the playoffs, which begin Tuesday morning.

The 10-team tournament is being played at Bullens Field in Westfield, Massachusetts, featuring regional winners from around the U.S., including teams from Fargo, North Dakota, Centre County, Pennsylvania, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Janesville Wisconsin, Spokane, Washington, Hawaii (Kai), Greenville, North Carolina, Meridian, Mississippi, Westfield and Calgary.

The quarter finals kick off Tuesday morning, with semi-finals and finals scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.