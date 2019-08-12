Calgary’s entry in the Babe Ruth World Series are still looking for their first victory as the series winds down this week.

The Calgary Longhorns, who are competing in the 13-year-old division, have lost their first three games in the tournament, with one more scheduled for Monday evening against hosts Westfield, Mass.

The 10-team tournament is being played at Bullens Field in Westfield, Massachusetts, featuring regional winners from around the U.S., including teams from Fargo, North Dakota, Centre County, Pennsylvania, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Janesville Wisconsin, Spokane, Washington, Hawaii (Kai), Greenville, North Carolina, Meridian, Mississippi, Westfield and Calgary.

The quarter finals kick off Tuesday morning, with semi-finals and finals scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.