Calgary $1M lottery winner aims to keep it cool

CALGARY -

Calgary's newest millionaire says installing an air-conditioning unit is high on his priority list for spending $1 million in winnings from the June 18 LOTTO MAX draw.

Dustin Botelho described taking a second look at his ticket with initial excitement for winning what he thought was $1,000, which became even sweeter when he realized the prize tally was actually $1 million.

He says he will get around to a list of home renovations.

"I want to finish my basement and of course and an A/C," said Botelho in a news release.

Calgary's summer of record-breaking heat in 2021 could explain the appeal of this particular household appliance.

Botelho says he and his girlfriend are also considering travelling to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Mexico, when it's safe to do so.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation's LOTTO MAX is drawing its longest-ever consecutive wins, with 25 ticket holders claiming prize money between April 23 and June 21.