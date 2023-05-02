Calgary a key battleground between UCP and NDP in provincial election campaign

A United Conservative Party supporter attends a campaign launch rally in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, April 29, 2023. Albertans go to the polls in a provincial election in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh A United Conservative Party supporter attends a campaign launch rally in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, April 29, 2023. Albertans go to the polls in a provincial election in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina