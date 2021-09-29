Calgary Airport Authority mandates vaccination of staff by mid-November

CALGARY -

All 250 employees of the Calgary Airport Authority will be required to be fully immunized against COVID-19 by Nov. 15.

"The Authority and its employees remain committed to creating a safe environment for our guests and doing our part to support the health and safety of our community," said Bob Sartor, CAA president and CEO, in a statement released Wednesday. "It was an easy decision grounded in our commitment to be a customer-focused and resilient organization. This policy is an essential part of helping our airport get back to normal as quickly as possible."

All CAA staff will be required to disclose their vaccination status to the company by Oct. 18 and, between Oct. 31 and the Nov. 15 deadline, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated employees will need to participate in "alternative protocols", that may included weekly COVID-19 testing.

Exemptions will be considered for those "unable to receive the vaccine based on protected grounds under the Canadian Human Rights Acts."

All contractors and in-terminal partner agencies at YYC Calgary Internaional Airport will also be required to have similar vaccine policies in place.

The move ensures all CAA workers will adhere to the same vaccination rules as those the federal government put in place for federal employees and commercial passengers within airports.