CALGARY -- In an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced strict border restrictions Monday that will see Canada limit who is able to enter the country.

Four Canadian airports — Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary — will still accept international travellers from the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean, but all travellers who are not citizens or permanent residents have been restricted from entering the country.

"We’ve already seen shifts at the airports where every single traveller gets asked if they have symptoms, gets asked to acknowledge they have these symptoms, asked to self isolate," Trudeau said.

"We will be putting forward more support in those four airports as well."

The Calgary Airport Authority (CAA) says it's ramping up response due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our immediate priority is sustaining essential services to facilitate the swift, safe return of Canadians abroad," said Bob Sartor, CAA president and CEO.

Signage is in place at the airport to inform guests that Alberta Health recommends all Albertans and visitors arriving from outside Canada should self-isolate for 14 days, even if feeling well.

With flight cancellations, booking decreasing and travel restrictions around the world, CAA is forecasting a 30 per cent drop in passenger volumes compared to last year, which is around 5 million fewer guests.

The decreased numbers have meant a $100-million revenue shortfall, which is nearly 25 per cent of CAA's annual $450-million budget.