Calgary airport power outage caused by smoke in electrical room: Officials
It was just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday when staff at Calgary's airport heard a noise coming from one of the electrical rooms in the international terminal.
When crews investigated, they found smoke inside, and determined one of the transformers that powers about a third of the terminal had failed.
The hours-long power outage lasted until the evening, prompting dozens of cancelled and delayed flights, and leaving some passengers stranded for more than 20 hours.
"In this particular scenario, I'd like to offer my apology to everyone that was in our terminal yesterday," said Chris Miles, the Calgary Airport Authority's vice president of operations and infrastructure, on Wednesday.
"We did have a failure across a couple of fronts. We're doing the investigation. We're going to be working with our partners to ensure that we've got a fulsome after-action report, debriefs, corrective actions," he said.
Primary power was restored before 3 pm, Miles says, but secondary power -- which powers non-safety systems such as offices and retail -- didn't come back on line until around 4 p.m.
When the airport lost power to the transformer in its international terminal, it also impacted its IT room and took down its baggage system. The support team attempted to transfer from one IT system to another, but say it didn't work.
"What happened when we started transferring systems, is that the 'handshake' between the two systems failed for some reason. We're still investigating that," Miles explained.
Check-in kiosks and the baggage system was down until closer to 9:15 pm, which made for major delays for people trying to get on a plane or collect their baggage after landing. The airport even moved to a manual baggage system for those hours, but the process was slow.
The airport authority could not provide a tally for how many flights had been impacted by the outage, but several passengers who spoke to CTV News said they had been waiting for up to 21 hours to be put on another flight after theirs was cancelled.
WestJet was among the airlines impacted by the outage, and a company spokesperson says they even allowed some flights to depart without any baggage, just to get passengers in the air.
"WestJet takes full accountability for our guests and for the flights that we need to then accommodate," said April Crane, WestJet's director of communications.
"At the end of the day, we recognize that anyone who is cancelled or delayed, it's up to us to try and get them re-accommodated as quickly as possible. We acted quickly yesterday to do what we could."
Officials with YYC says the airport is back up to being fully operational, though there could be some impact Wednesday due to the number of delays and cancellations that happened on Tuesday.
