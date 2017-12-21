Over 100,000 travellers will pass through the Calgary airport over the next two days and officials are recommending passengers come prepared and arrive early to make the process easier.

December is the busiest time of year at the airport and officials say there are a few things passengers can do to ease congestion at airline kiosks and security check points.

“Knowing those baggage allowances, there can be some restrictions during the holidays. There can be restrictions on travelling with pets. Recommended check-in times and arrival times can change based on destination, so those are helpful things to know before you even leave the house and will definitely make your travels a little more effortless,” said Sarah Urbanowsk, Manager Corporate Communications, Calgary Airport Authority.

Enhanced security measures are in effect and travellers are advised to leave extra time to get through the security screening process and to have the necessary travel documents.

“We recommend that people arrive early, check with their airline for information on up-to-date flight information and know your check-in times or arrival times and baggage allowances, that’s all available through your airline,” added Urbanowski.

“The best form of ID is a valid Canadian passport. So make sure that you check it to make sure that it is valid,” said Onanta Forbes from Marlin Travel. “Many countries have an expectation that the passport is valid six months after your travel return date so be sure that you do have that in place and if you are going to a country that needs a Visa, allot enough time to send away your passport, your Visa application, the pictures that’s needed and such so that you get it back in time for your trip.”

Travellers are also being advised to leave gifts unwrapped.

‘You should leave those gifts unwrapped when you’re going through the security screening process and that will help expedite that process for you,” said Urbanowski.

The airport authority is providing gift wrapping services post-security and officials say there are a number of things people can do to pass the time while waiting for their flights, including getting a flu shot.

There were a few delays on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the weather but officials say crews are on top of it and they don’t expect any issues in the coming days.

“We have two, 16 man crews that are out around the clock working and so they work through the night and they really do stay ahead of it by making sure those priority, critical services are free and clear of snow and then they prioritize and use the different types of equipment that they have out on the air field to make sure that all of the air field is running really well.”

