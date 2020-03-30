CALGARY -- The Calgary International Airport is consolidating its terminal operations due to the steep decline in passenger volumes linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, the airport will close Concourse A in the domestic terminal, and domestic check-in areas, bag drop and baggage carousel operations will be condensed.

International arrivals will continue from the International Terminal building.U.S. departures will remain in Concourse E, but pre-board screening and U.S. customs may operate at reduced hours.

International check-in will also stay in the building, but pre-board screening will take place in Concourse C.

Bob Sartor, Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO, said the airport is facing a "stark reality" where drastic cost-cutting measures are necessary in order to remain viable.

"Grounded aircraft are being parked on our aprons, taxiways, and a runway, thousands of aviation-related jobs have dissipated; in-terminal businesses are closing; and it’s unknown when air travel will rebound," Sartor said in a statement Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed borders and forced airlines to lay off staff and curtail operations. Last week, the CAA announced it was also cutting nearly a third of its staff.

According to the CAA, the Calgary airport is expected to see a 90 per cent decline in passenger volume between March and June of this year and around 60 per cent over the entire year, which will mean a 40 to 50 per cent projected revenue loss for the year.

While revenues have dropped, cleaning, staff and communication costs have increased as the airport tries to control the spread of the virus.

Calgary Economic Development says the airport contributes $8-billion annually to the economy.