CALGARY — Calgary’s Alpha House Society and the City of Calgary continue to collaborate on a targeted response to needle debris in the city.

The Calgary Alpha House Society Needle Response Team was initiated in January 2019.

The Alpha House team has initiated proactive needle patrols, collecting 6,570 needles/sharps in the first six months and has responded to 541 calls from Calgarians, according to a press release.

The Calgary Fire Department is re-distributing needle debris boxes to areas in need, which are determined through data sharing.

A proactive needle response walk-along is planned for Wednesday morning.

Calgary Alpha House Society is a non-profit group, providing assistance to individuals with alcohol and drug addictions.