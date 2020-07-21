CALGARY -- According to TSN's Dave Naylor, Calgary was one of three cities to apply to become a hub city for the abbreviated 2020 Canadian Football League season.

Naylor says the three cities that submitted bids were Calgary, Regina and Winnipeg.

The @CFL Hub City bid process closed last Friday. The league received bids from three cities — Winnipeg, Regina and Calgary. No Ontario bid. #CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 21, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.