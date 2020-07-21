Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
Calgary among 3 cities vying to become CFL hub: TSN
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 12:53PM MDT
According to TSN, the Calgary Stampeders submitted a bid to host 2020 CFL games at McMahon Stadium (file)
CALGARY -- According to TSN's Dave Naylor, Calgary was one of three cities to apply to become a hub city for the abbreviated 2020 Canadian Football League season.
Naylor says the three cities that submitted bids were Calgary, Regina and Winnipeg.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.