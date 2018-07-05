For the first time since the City of Calgary was flooded and then smacked by a deep recession, business owners are looking at the Stampede season with a much brighter outlook than before.

Many groups that host Stampede parties say they are experiencing a jump in the number of tickets sold and some of the celebrations have already been sold out completely, a phenomenon that hasn’t happened for some time.

One such event, the Scott Land STOMP, has been a part of the Stampede for the past 21 years and prior to 2015, it would draw over 1,000 people to the Wildhorse Saloon.

When the recession hit, they scaled things back considerably but now that things are looking up again, organizers are seeing a return to the fun.

Another event, Bullbustin’ at Ranchman’s has sold out all three days of its rodeo event for the first time ever.

Wendy Daniel, marketing director of Ranchman’s, says that the phone has been ringing off the hook all the way up to Stampede.

“We’ve got some major, major parties. I think Calgary’s really come alive and it’s been lean in the last couple of years. [There have been] a lot of people not wanting to put on corporate parties, they’re laying people off, but now they’re willing to host parties again.”

Premier Rachel Notley says that Stampede is a huge barometer for the economy of Calgary and Alberta.

“This year, the Stampede barometer says our economic storms are starting to pass. Things are beginning to look up and we see it clearly in corporate Calgary’s investment in the Stampede.”

One indication of that investment was the tarp auction, held in March, that raised over $3.2M. A year earlier, the same event only raised $2.4M.

“It is a symptom of an economy that is responding to higher oil prices and a dedicated Alberta jobs plan. Things are looking up.”

Notley also says that Albertans have shown their resiliency to get through pretty much anything.

“Five years ago, the Stampede grounds were underwater. Three years ago, the price of oil had tanked. You proved your resilience then and every day since. You’ve rebuilt your community, you’ve come through the oil price crash, you did this by working together with your fellow Albertans and with this government.”

Mary Moran, president of Calgary Economic Development, says that everyone can really feel the energy this year ahead of Stampede.

“We have fared some pretty horrific storms and we are looking at some pretty blue skies. The same goes for the Stampede this year and I don’t mean just the weather. We anticipate that we will see a stronger Stampede.”

She says that unemployment has dropped to 7.7. percent down from a high of 10.2 percent and the price of oil has risen to over $70US per barrel.

“There’s definitely a sense of optimism,” she says. “60 percent of businesses in Calgary are busier this year than they were last year.”

Many businesses along 17 Avenue will also be enjoying some extra Stampede sales thanks to the city’s decision to put construction on a summer hiatus, freeing the area through July and August.

(With files from Kathy Le)