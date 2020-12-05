CALGARY -- The companies in charge of many supermarkets and pharmacies in Calgary and area have reported another 16 cases of COVID-19 in workers.

Loblaw, Sobeys and Co-op have been reporting the cases of the disease in their workers online.

Since the last update on Wednesday, the companies reported 16 more workers had gotten sick.

Loblaw Companies Inc. also said there were four active cases of the illness at one Real Canadian Superstore location in northeast Calgary.

The new cases are:

Loblaw

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 5 (last worked Nov. 30);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (3575 20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 5 (last worked Nov. 29) [four active cases] ;

; An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 4 (last worked Nov. 30);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 4 (last worked Nov. 27);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 29);

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (401 Coopers Blvd. S.W., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 27);

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 26) and;

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 2 (last worked Nov. 26).

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (2525 Woodview Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 4 (last worked Nov. 30);

An employee at the Safeway (399-36 St. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 4 (last worked Nov. 29);

An employee at the Safeway (100-135 Chestermere Stn. Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive Dec. 4 (last worked Nov. 20) and;

A franchisee employee at the Safeway (850 Saddletowne Cir. N.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 28).

Co-op

An employee at the Monterey Food Centre in northeast Calgary tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 21);

Two employees at the Hamptons Food Centre in northwest Calgary tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 28);

An employee at the Auburn Bay Food Centre in southeast Calgary tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 27) and;

An employee at the Macleod Trail Home Health Care location in southwest Calgary tested positive Dec. 3 (last worked Nov. 27).

There are no active outbreaks at any supermarket or pharmacy operated by one of the above companies at this time.

Alberta Health says those businesses are added to the province's list when there are five or more cases of COVID-19 present.