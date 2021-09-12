Calgary and surrounding areas under severe thunderstorm watch

CALGARY -

Environment Canada says residents of Calgary and southern Alberta should be aware of the possibility of severe thunderstorms throughout the region on Sunday.

The agency has put a number of regions, including Calgary, under a severe thunderstorm watch because of the risk of extreme weather.

"Thunderstorms will develop along the foothills early this afternoon," the bulletin reads. "These thunderstorms will track to the east, then dissipate this evening."

Environment Canada said the storms could bring large hail and strong winds.