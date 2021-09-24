Calgary animal rescue group holds cash lottery to raise money for operating costs

Some of the animals being cared for by the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society. (AARCS) Some of the animals being cared for by the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society. (AARCS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon