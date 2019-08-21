Calgary animal shelter euthanizes dog at centre of quarantine
Licorice, a Havanese that was rescued from a rural property near Edmonton last month, had to be euthanized this past weekend. (Twitter/AARCS)
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:16PM MDT
Staff at a Calgary-based animal shelter say a dog that came into their care after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Edmonton had to be euthanized.
The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society announced on social media that Licorice, a Havanese puppy that suffered from a case of canine distemper, was humanely euthanized over the weekend.
AARCS announced last week they had to close down their Safe Haven because of the illness.
The quarantine affected approximately 60 dogs under AARCS' care.
Officials say the sickness that Licorice came down with could have been easily prevented through proper vaccinations.