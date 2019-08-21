Staff at a Calgary-based animal shelter say a dog that came into their care after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Edmonton had to be euthanized.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society announced on social media that Licorice, a Havanese puppy that suffered from a case of canine distemper, was humanely euthanized over the weekend.

Our sweet Licorice who was suffering from #distemper was humanely euthanized over the weekend. ���� We wish we could have avoided this tragic outcome, the reality is that a simple vaccine could have prevented this disease and ultimately given Licorice a fighting chance. #yyc pic.twitter.com/giFNmcYg4P — AARCS - Rescue �� (@AARCS_Canada) August 21, 2019

AARCS announced last week they had to close down their Safe Haven because of the illness.

The quarantine affected approximately 60 dogs under AARCS' care.

Officials say the sickness that Licorice came down with could have been easily prevented through proper vaccinations.