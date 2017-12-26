Calgary fire crews are glad to have been able to step in and save a dog at risk of succumbing to the frigid waters of the Bow River on Boxing Day.

Crews were notified at about 11:55 a.m. that a dog had fallen into the water near the Calgary Zoo.

Firefighters at the scene found the dog owner on the shore and the animal in the water, struggling to climb out onto the ice.

The aquatics rescue team soon launched their ice rescue boat and was able to rescue the dog using the boat's specially designed hull.

The dog, Frankie, was then taken to a veterinarian where it was determined that it didn't sustain any permanent injuries.

Officials say they've spoken with the owner, who said that Frankie chased a rabbit out onto the ice and fell through.

The fire department would like to remind everyone to stay off the ice on the Bow River as ice that develops on flowing water is never safe to go out on.