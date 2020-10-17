CALGARY -- Lowe's Canada is encouraging customers who recently shopped at its store near CrossIron Mills to take appropriate action after two associates tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The home improvement giant says they were informed of the cases at the store, located on 300-261199 CrossIron Blvd. in Rocky View County, Alta., on Oct. 12 and 16.

The first associate last worked at the business on Sept. 30 and the second had their last shift on Oct. 11.

Officials say the store was closed and disinfected on two separate occasions. The first time was on Oct. 13 and again three days later.

The company has been in contact with public health authorities about the cases, it said in a statement on it's website.

There is no information on what department the infected employees worked in.

Lowe's says customers who shopped at the location between Oct. 5 and 6 or between Oct. 8 and 11 should take precautions.

"We encourage customers who visited the store on October 5 or 6, or between October 8-11, inclusive, to monitor for symptoms until October 25 inclusive (for those who visited the store on October 11), and call Alberta Health Link 811 if needed," the company says in a statement.

There are currently more than 2,800 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.