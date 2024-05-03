Calgary-area man wins $1 million on The Bigger Spin

CALGARY
    A Foothills County resident is enjoying Friday more than usual after winning $1 million on The Bigger Spin this week.

    Tom Jones initially won $10,000 on a scratch ticket that he purchased at a Coop at 4705 49 St. in Barrhead that qualified him to play the game in person at Century Casino Fort Road in Edmonton.

    Jones had his family in the audience, who were stunned to see him claim the top prize to finish off the event.

     “It hasn’t really hit me yet, but I am very excited,”Jones said, in a media statement. “It’ll be amazing to help out my family with this!”

    Jones will share some of his winnings with his family and spend a little bit of it rebuilding his dream car, a 1971 Chevelle.

    Overall, six Albertans won a total $2.7 million this week playing game show games such as Plinko, The Big Spin and The Bigger Spin.

