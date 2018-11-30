A local man who has been painting beautiful winter scenes in the windows of many office towers for the past 30 years is back at work again.

Matts Zoumer is an accomplished muralist who says that any lobby window can be turned into a work of art, especially during the Christmas season.

“Most of my Christmas stuff is designed to be wintry, with a little bit of Christmas thrown in. You get to keep it on the building a bit longer [and] it’s less commercial. By all reports, it’s classy and people like it.”

Zoumer says he pulls inspiration for his pieces right from his life in Alberta, including the mountains and wildlife native to the province.

“It reminds me, basically, of where I live. I just look out the front door, and there it is. It’s easy to have subject matter,” he says. “The flora of fauna in Longview, where I live.”

Winter scenes aren’t the only designs in Zoumer’s repertoire; he also paints Calgary Stampede scenes in the summer and, every so often, he does some for special events.

He says that he has a good relationship with all the businesses that he does windows for and they ask him to come back often throughout the year.

“I am my business so I come and see them all the time,” he says. “Sometimes there’s changes in the business so I meet people all the time and it’s a whole lot better than doing it over the Internet.”

Zoumer says that his pieces have a big impact on people walking the streets of Calgary too.

“Oh, they love it. Many times people just can’t wait to see what I’m putting up. Some people, they just stop and they stare and they are amazed that things can go up so quickly. Often times I’ll be here at 5:00 a.m. and be done at noon. They’ve come for coffee in the morning and then for lunch and it’s this massive scene.”

He adds that he would love to see scenes across every building window in the downtown core.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)