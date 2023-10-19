Calgary assault victim located, suspect in custody after manhunt

Calgary police say an assault victim who sought help near the Telus Spark science centre on Monday has been located and is safe, and a suspect is in custody.

The disturbing incident happened in a wooded area between the Calgary Zoo and Telus Spark.

The woman, dressed in an oversized sweater and no pants, asked a passerby for help around 5 p.m., saying her boyfriend was trying to kill her, then left the area.

The incident sparked an extensive search, but police were unable to find her.

The following day, police issued a public plea for help, saying they believed the woman had suffered serious injuries.

In a Thursday afternoon update, police said the victim had since been located and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police also revealed a suspect was taken into custody thanks to a tip from the security team with the Calgary Zoo.

The tip sparked a Wednesday manhunt involving dozens of officers and the HAWCS helicopter.

"The person has been charged with forcible confinement, aggravated assault and multiple breaches of a release order," said police in a news release.

As the incident is believed to be domestic in nature, police aren't releasing the name, gender or age of the accused so as not to identify the victim.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic assault, there are several local resources you can call for help, including:

Additional resources can be found of the City of Calgary's website.