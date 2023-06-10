Calgary awards celebrate Black achievement in arts, sports, entrepreneurship, innovation, education

CTV Morning Live's Joelle Tomlinson was the emcee for the Calgary Black Achievement Awards Friday night.

Hundreds of people celebrated at the Hyatt Regency.

The third annual event recognizes the achievements of Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and youth.

Awards were handed out for leadership in categories including the arts, community service, education, energy, entrepreneurship and innovation, sports and lifetime achievement.

The Calgary Black Achievement Awards recognized the best of the city's Black community Friday night

Premier Danielle Smith addressed the crowd, and Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek was on hand as well.

The awards are put on by the Calgary Black Chambers – an organization that promotes leadership and social justice.