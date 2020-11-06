CALGARY -- A Calgary bakery has been ordered closed after health inspectors found a litany of infractions around upkeep of the building, cleanliness, food storage and proper pest control.

Dated Nov. 4, the order lists 43 health violations found at Apna Punjab Sweets and Samosa Factory in the 5100 block of 47th Street N.E.

Along with portions of the ceiling and walls being in disrepair, equipment was found to be faulty, there was a lack of cleaning protocols in place, and mouse droppings were seen on the floor near the food preparation area.

Unmasked customers were also found to be using a counter that didn't have a proper barrier and was less than two metres from staff.

A phone number listed online for Apna Punjab Sweets was not in service.

The full order can be read below: