Following an outpouring of support from concert-goers, Reuben and The Dark has recorded a cover of The Tragically Hip’s Bobcaygeon and all proceeds from the song will support an initiative of the late Gord Downie

“The reason this song came to be was we did a tour in Ontario and I wanted to play something that really connected with people,” explained Reuben Bullock, singer for Reuben and The Dark. “We’ve played Ontario a lot but it was kind of still a new audience and wanted to come up with something that felt like an offering for the people that hadn’t really had an experience with us.”

Bullock says The Tragically Hip was the first band that came to mind and the first song he considered was Bobcaygeon, a single from the Phantom Power album. He says the lyrics 'I saw the constellations reveal themselves one star at a time’ haunt him regularly. “It kind of just sat in my soul. In a way it felt important for some reason.”

“We toured it and we played it to all these cities and small towns and people just really, really reacted to it. I think the timing was right and it really seemed like people appreciated it. We got really encouraged to record it,” recounted Bullock. “We got into a studio and recorded it in one day and immediately started making plans to put it out.”

The frontman says it didn’t feel right for the band to profit from their version of Bobcaygeon that had started off as a gift to music fans.

“It felt like the natural thing to do was to donate the proceeds to the Downie-Wenjack Fund which is Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack’s collaboration, and now is his legacy fund, to raise awareness for a lot of the issues going on in Canada and the bridge-gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people which is a cause that myself and our band strongly believes in.”

The late Gord Downie remains an inspiration for the singer. “There’s so much heart in what he has always done,” explained Bullock. “I connect with that because that’s what I try to do. I write songs that come from the heart and I’m always trying to engage people and share with people. He is just such a role model for having done that.”

Rueben and The Dark’s cover of The Tragically Hip’s Bobcaygeon is available on most streaming platforms as well as through the band’s website and social media pages.

The band has finished a summer of festivals, including an appearance at the Calgary Folk Music Festival, and is set to begin touring in the coming weeks. “It’s the first time we’ve done a proper headlining tour across North America,” said Bullock. “Alberta I’m especially excited about. We’re playing some of our dream venues.”

Rueben and The Dark are scheduled to play the Winspear Centre in Edmonton on October 29 and the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary on October 30.

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod