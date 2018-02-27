Canada pulled in a record number of medals at the Winter Olympics in South Korea and athletes based in Calgary were keen to show off their accomplishments after they touched down at the airport on Monday evening.

A total of 29 medals were won by Canada’s athletes and family, friends and fans were waiting at the airport when they arrived home.

Canada’s most decorated bobsledder, Kaille Humphries brought home a bronze medal and couldn’t wait to share it with her niece and nephew.

“The experience was fantastic, being able to come home to this, Calgary. I’m born and raised here so being able to come back to Calgary to be able to share this with other Calgarians and with Canada is truly special,” she said. “Being able to have my niece and nephew here, being able to come back to family and to other Calgarians, it’s such a great feeling.”

Luger, Sam Edney, brought out his silver medal to show his mother and says Canada was a united team in PyeongChang.

“It really was a strong group that we had over there this year and everyone is extremely proud of everyone and it’s a really cool feeling,” he said. “The Canadian Olympic Committee has done a great job of allowing the athletes to really get to know each other and we’ve become one team, we’re really united.”

Bobsledder, Justin Kripps, says bringing home a gold medal to Canada is a dream come true.

“It’s always been a dream and a huge goal of mine and I’m pumped to be able to do it,” he said.”It’s amazing, it’s wild, there’s just tons of people here and we’re on a pretty long travel day right now but couldn’t think of a better way to get back to Canada.”

John Morris won gold for Canada in mixed doubles curling and made it home a little later in the evening after his flight was delayed.

“The Olympic experience this time has been amazing. To win our medal on the 13th and then be able to cheer on all the rest of our athletes after, I couldn’t have scripted it any better because we got to enjoy everything. It was a long trip, a long 26 days and it feels great to be back but it was sure one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” he said.

Canada’s success in South Korea has renewed interest in a bid for the 2026 games and Humphries supports the idea.

“If Calgary bids and gets it, I will do everything humanly possible to still be competing to still be around. I really hope it does. I’m a product of ’88, because of the facilities, because of everything, I’m able to train, compete, grow, as a kid all the way up to this level and I really want Canada to have that opportunity again for as many young Calgarians to come through the system as possible and create that next generation of Olympic champs,” she said.

Canada is also fielding a strong team for the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics, which gets underway on March 8th.