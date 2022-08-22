Calgary-based pot company SNDL to acquire Valens Company in all-stock transaction

CALGARY -

Pot shop owner SNDL Inc. says it will acquire cannabis manufacturer the Valens Company Inc. and combine the businesses in an all-stock transaction it valued at $138 million.

Under the deal, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries.

Valens shareholders will receive 0.3334 of a common share of SNDL for every Valens share they own.

SNDL says the offer implies a value of $1.26 per Valens share, representing a 10 per cent premium on Valens' trailing 30-day volume-weighted average price.

The companies believe their merger will deliver more than $10 million in annual savings and increase SNDL's overall cannabis market share to 4.5 per cent.

SNDL, which is behind the Value Buds and Spiritleaf brands, says the transaction is expected to close in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2022.