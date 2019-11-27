CALGARY -- The owner of a company that crafts soap using techniques perfected hundreds of years ago in Syria is expanding his business to Edmonton this week.

Aleppo Savon, which already has two retail stores in Calgary, will be opening its third location at West Edmonton Mall this Saturday.

Abdulfatah Sabouni, a fourth-generation soap maker, came to Canada four years ago as a refugee and set up his own shop in Calgary to create his hand-crafted soap using his family's secret recipe involving laurel and olive oil.

He says the factory manufactures about 300 kg of soap each day using completely natural ingredients.

In the future, Sabouni hopes to have stores all across Canada providing customers with his unique products.

"I'm very happy to welcome everyone to the opening of our new location and introduce more Canadians to the soap my ancestors made in Syria," Sabouni said in a release. "I'm so grateful for the support of the Canadian people."

Aleppo Savon currently has two locations open in Calgary.

