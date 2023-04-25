Calgary-Beddington

Nose Hill Park was all inside the old Mackay-Nose Hill riding but is the south end of this smaller riding. Beddington is much of the north border and neighbourhoods touching on the park are MacEwan, Sandstone, Beddington Height and Huntington Hill.

Less than eight per cent of their income is from government and only eight per cent are low-income. Family income is above the Alberta average of $70,200 and the roughly $340,000 provincial average for housing, $470,000 in Calgary.

A quarter of the voters are recent immigrants and half were born in Alberta. Hidden Valley in the northwest and Country Hills, which projects northeast, are high income with very expensive housing and lots of green space and golf courses.

The riding has a population of 50,220 which is seven per cent above provincial average population size. But it is a fully settled area and will be at or below average by the time boundaries are reviewed again.

33,953 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Josephine Pon, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 63%

ELECTION HISTORY

This section produced Calgary McKnight which was around the southern tip of Nose Hill Park and was split in 1993 with the west becoming Varsity and a bit in the east joining North Hill. Nose Creek was created at the same time and included part of North Hill and McKnight.

McKnight had Cal Lee (PC) 1971-1975, Eric Musgreave (PC) from 1975-1989. Yolande Gagnon, a Liberal, held McKnight from 1989-1993. Gary G. Mar (PC), won in 1993 and held the seat until 2004, when he won in Calgary Mackay.

The health minister was replaced by Neil Brown, who won in 2008 and 2012 with Mackay-Nose Hill formed in 2010. He lost in 2015 to NDPer Karen M. McPherson.

She left the caucus in 2017 saying the parties are too polarized and she needed to speak her mind. She later joined the Alberta Party which won an appeal of a five-year ban on running candidates for alleged irregularities—but decided to quit politics. Josephine Pon won for UCP.